Health Minister’s action against doctors for ‘unauthorised absenteeism’ stirs a controversy

December 16, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Following a surprise inspection at the Maduranthakam Government Hospital on Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian ordered disciplinary action against four doctors for unauthorised absenteeism and transfer of the Joint Director of Medical Services (JDMS).

However, a section of government doctors pointed out that two of the four doctors were not absent from duty but were deputed to a training programme.

According to a press release, the Minister made a surprise inspection at the hospital at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district and interacted with patients on the treatments provided. He inspected the Siddha ward, the operation theatre, the post-natal ward and the laboratory.

He ordered departmental disciplinary action against four doctors who were not present “without any prior information”. He ordered the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to transfer the Joint Director of Medical Services of Chengalpattu to another district for failure to monitor.

The action created a controversy as a number of doctors, including those in Chengalpattu district, were quick to point out that this was not a case of unauthorised absenteeism. “Two doctors — an obstetrician and an anaesthetist — were deputed to the LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative) training at the Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital. It was a weekly off for the third doctor. The fourth doctor was a newly posted non-service candidate on bond period who received the order and reported at the JDMS office on Wednesday. He had taken casual leave on Thursday,” a government doctor said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to doctors, the Maduranthakam Government Hospital has eight vacancies — six posts of chief civil surgeon and two posts of assistant surgeon (junior doctor cadre). A total of 14 doctors are in service at the hospital.