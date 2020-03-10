Health Minister warns rumour-mongers

There is no dearth of misinformation on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on social media. Now, the Health department has decided to act against rumour-mongers.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Monday cautioned persons who continue to spread rumours about COVID-19 on social media of police action.

“There is plenty of misinformation on social media. For instance, there was a question on whether two doctors in a medical college hospital were quarantined. All this is completely false. We are sharing official information. Beyond this, if any person spreads rumours, the department will lodge a complaint with the police and initiate action,” he told reporters after a review meeting convened by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The Minister said the wife of the 45-year-old person, who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), has tested negative for COVID-19. Similarly, a 15-year-old boy, who arrived from Texas, has also tested negative.

In addition to the 300-beds in isolation wards across the State, the department is all set to establish fully-equipped quarantine facilities in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai on a war footing. These facilities would be located on the outskirts of the districts; for instance Tambaram in Chennai, he added. The newly approved testing facility at Government Medical College, Theni, was ready. Discussions are under way to start laboratory facilities in four more places, if required, the Minister said.

CM’s review meet

He said the Chief Minister held a detailed review meeting with Ministers and Secretaries of various departments including school education, higher education, social welfare, labour, transport and municipal administration. Department-wise instructions were issued. — for instance awareness on hand washing among school students during assembly and advising children with fever and cough from coming to anganwadi centres.

“Specifically, he told us to get more safety gear for medical and paramedical personnel undertaking screening at the airport. Our doctors and staff nurses, numbering 95 persons, need to screen about 8,500 passengers arriving in 52 to 57 international flights a day and it is important they they have adequate safety gear. We already have 10 lakh masks and 50,000 personal protective equipment, and the CM has directed us to increase it. He also told us to get sufficient drugs and saline,” he said.

To a question on hoarding and sale of masks at high prices, he said that there was no need for all to wear masks. “Such a situation is unwarranted in Tamil Nadu now,” he said. Who should wear masks? The Minister listed out: immune-compromised persons such as those who had undergone heart or lung or renal transplants, those undergoing treatment for cancer or had undergone bypass surgery, treating/screening doctors and paramedical, and airport/immigration authorities.

“We have readied a short film on dos and don’ts on coronavirus for public and this will be released soon,” he said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that the Government of India has cancelled visas granted for nationals of five COVID-19 affected countries-China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. “We have asked hotels to provide information on such travellers as they need to return to their countries,” she added.