Health Minister stresses on guidelines on antibiotic usage

Increasing consumption of antibiotics was one of the key drivers of antimicrobial resistance, says Ma. Subramanian at the seventh World One Health Congress in Singapore

Stating that antimicrobial resistance has emerged as a major public health hazard, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that guidelines on antibiotic use, limiting over-the-counter use of antibiotics, restricting use of antibiotics as growth promoters in livestock and pharmacovigilance were the need of the hour.

Taking part in the seventh World One Health Congress in Singapore, the Minister said that increasing consumption of antibiotics was one of the key drivers of antimicrobial resistance.

“Irrational prescription of broad-spectrum antibiotics, poor regulations around sale of antibiotics, self-medication, lack of education and awareness regarding responsible use of antibiotics have all contributed to antimicrobial resistance across the world,” he said. He pointed out that pharmacovigilance included prescription audit inclusive of antibiotics usage in the hospital and community.

The Minister said that the emergence of multi drug resistant bacteria and pan drug resistant bacteria were seen. Infections caused by resistant microbes fail to respond to treatment, resulting in prolonged illness and even death, he said.

He stressed on the need to educate doctors, patients and the public on proper drug selection, protest testing, duration of therapy, vaccination along with comprehensive infection control programme at medical institutions.

“We do not want emergence of multi drug resistance strains causing further strain on overstretched public health institutions across the world. This requires better understanding, further research and global cooperation in training, research and funding for Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Research and Management,” he said.

Noting that the world has seen an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, he said the emergence and re-emergence of diseases caused by micro-organism cannot be ruled out in a rapidly interconnected world. He emphasised the need to evolve a mechanism for co-operation at the regional, national and international level to predict, monitor, alert and manage such pandemic. “To manage, we need an effective global strategy and awareness at all levels,” he said.