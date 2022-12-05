Health Minister showers praise on DPH staff for their work during pandemic

December 05, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Minister lauded the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine for helping the State achieve 96% of first dose and 92% of second dose coverage of COVID-19 vaccine

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurating a conference to commemorate 100 years of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday praised the role of the employees of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and promoting vaccination among people at a time when hesitancy and fear was high.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was speaking at a conference to mark 100 years of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine.

Recalling the COVID-19 situation when the DMK came to power, the Minister said that it was in May 2021 that the State recorded the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 — nearly 10,136 persons died in a single month. The Minister went on to recount the loss of his son and also party colleague J. Anbazhagan to COVID-19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that despite such circumstances during the pandemic, the Directorate’s employees did not panic and fought undeterred. “At that time, there was vaccine hesitancy and people feared getting vaccinated. However, it was the nurses who took the vaccines to every village and every street,” he said. As a result of such efforts, he said, today the State’s first dose coverage of COVID-19 vaccine had crossed 96% while the second dose coverage had reached 92%. He outlined the various efforts for the control of filariasis, leprosy and tuberculosis.

Noting that the Health department had been criticised with regard to the recent case of medical negligence, he said that he had been receiving one or two petitions every day seeking his intervention and action for deaths that had occurred in government hospitals several months and years ago. The Minister said six lakh people were treated as outpatients while there were 60,000 to 70,000 in-patients and 9,500 to 10,000 surgeries performed in government hospitals across the State.

Noting that his recent statement on reducing caesarean section had drawn criticisms, he said that caesarean sections could be performed in unavoidable situations but not for making money. “We should not back down due to such criticisms. Our aim is to improve normal deliveries as it concerns the well-being of the women in the State,” he said.

The directorate has organised a three-day conference, “DPHICON 2022”, a global public health conference to commemorate 100 years of service. The conference comprises 33 sessions with 103 speakers including national and international experts.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and Director of Public Health T. S. Selvavinayagam were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US