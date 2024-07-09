Health Minister showcases T.N.’s health schemes, achievements at Harvard University

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday made a presentation of the Tamil Nadu government’s health schemes and achievements at Harvard University, U.S.

He elaborated on the reach of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom Thittam’, ‘Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum-48’, ‘Idhayam Kappom’, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (MT), workplace-based Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) intervention programme and 108 emergency care services.

The Minister said that CMCHIS reached 14 million beneficiaries between July 2009 and June 2024 with claims approved for ₹136.25 billion. Out of the total beneficiaries, 4.32 million received care at government hospitals with claims amounting to ₹49.45 billion.

The 108 emergency care services with a fleet of 1,353 ambulances significantly reduced the response time in both rural and urban areas. The average response time for road traffic emergencies across the State was 11 minutes and 23 seconds, he said.

Elaborating on ‘Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum-48’ scheme that provides cashless and free emergency medical treatment for persons injured in road accidents, he said from December 18, 2023 to May 31, 2024, 2,52,981 patients availed of cashless treatment for an amount of ₹2.21 billion. Of the total beneficiaries, 2,33,039 patients were treated in government hospitals, he said.

Mr. Subramanian explained the services extended to beneficiaries under MTM that focused on NCD control - home-based drug delivery by Women Health Volunteers for hypertension and diabetes, screening of persons using handy electronic blood pressure apparatus and glucometer, home-based physiotherapy and palliative care by a team of physiotherapist and palliative care nurse and provision of Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis bags.

Former Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University K. Narayanasamy were present.