Health Minister releases video on burns
Kilpauk Medical College hospital has brought out the video to create awareness on burns
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday released a video to spread awareness on how to prevent burns and the treatment protocol at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital.
According to a press release, the Department of Burns at the KMC has come out with the awareness video. The special burns unit was set up in 1973 with 10 beds at the KMC. The facility had round-the-clock doctors, nurses and staff to treat persons who suffer burns. Operation theatres functioned 24x7 at the unit, which has been treating patients from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.
The video was released to create awareness on how to prevent burns and the first aid to be provided to the victims. It put out information on treatment and initiatives taken to encourage them post-treatment.
Artificial limb
The Madras Knights Round Table 181 and Coimbatore City Round Table 31 in association with the KMC organised a two-day artificial limb donation camp. Artificial limbs estimated at ₹25 lakh were provided free for 81 patients.
KMC dean R. Shanthimalar, head of the Department of Burns Ramadevi, professor of department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation P. Thirunavukkarasu, chairman of MKRT 181 Sunil Bajaj and founder of Born to Win Varsha Aswani were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.