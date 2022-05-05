Health Minister meets deans of medical colleges

Ma. Subramanian says no directive to use ‘Charak Shapath’ from Union government

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian and Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan hold a meeting with all Medical College Deans in connection with ‘Charak Shapath,’ at Government Multi-Superspecialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Ma. Subramanian says no directive to use ‘Charak Shapath’ from Union government

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met the deans of all the 36 colleges at the Government Omandurar Medical College. The Dean of Madurai Medical College, A. Rathinavel, who had been reinstated on Wednesday, was also present at the meeting.

No official circular

Mr. Subramanian told media persons that their inquiries with the Union government revealed that they had not sent any official communication regarding oath to medical colleges. The Minister said Ramanathapuram medical college and a couple of other institutions had also administered the ‘Charak Shapath’ to the students

However, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya had denied that the Union government had issued any stricture to medical institutions on following only this oath during the white coat ceremony. In the meeting, the Deans were urged to not issue any new instructions without the approval of the higher officials in the Department, the Minister said. Also, Dr. Rathinavel had been reinstated in the post as he had pleaded ignorance and also assured the government that such acts would not happen in future.

Mr. Subramanian said the Dean’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic was much appreciated by the people and it was taken into consideration while reinstating the official.