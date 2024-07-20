ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inaugurates private cancer treatment centre

Published - July 20, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Jus’ Onco, a standalone chemotherapy centre, aims to create awareness on treating early stage cancers and addressing the needs of middle-class people in rural Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian speaking at the inaugural event held in the city on Saturday. Member of Parliament Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Saturday inaugurated Jus’ Onco, a standalone chemotherapy centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, he spoke about the visionary plans of the State government. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of SRM Group, and Prakash, Chairman of Galaxy Health Insurance, spoke on the importance of daycare chemotherapy.

Doctors also discussed the various stages of cancer and the role of Jus’ Onco in treating them.

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, Member of Legislative Assembly (Thousand Lights) Ezhilan Naganathan, councillor N. Chitrarasu, and Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, founder and director of Jus’ Onco, participated. In the press conference, Dr. Ezhilan, Dr. N.V.N. Somu, and Dr. Balakrishnan spoke on Jus’ Onco’s aim to create awareness on treating early stage cancers and addressing the needs of middle-class people in rural Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US