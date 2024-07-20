Health Minister inaugurates private cancer treatment centre

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Saturday inaugurated Jus’ Onco, a standalone chemotherapy centre.

According to a press release, he spoke about the visionary plans of the State government. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of SRM Group, and Prakash, Chairman of Galaxy Health Insurance, spoke on the importance of daycare chemotherapy.

Doctors also discussed the various stages of cancer and the role of Jus’ Onco in treating them.

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, Member of Legislative Assembly (Thousand Lights) Ezhilan Naganathan, councillor N. Chitrarasu, and Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, founder and director of Jus’ Onco, participated. In the press conference, Dr. Ezhilan, Dr. N.V.N. Somu, and Dr. Balakrishnan spoke on Jus’ Onco’s aim to create awareness on treating early stage cancers and addressing the needs of middle-class people in rural Tamil Nadu.

