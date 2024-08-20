ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inaugurates new school building in Chennai

Updated - August 20, 2024 12:29 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 12:28 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Subramanian on Monday inaugurated the new building for the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare High School in Chennai. According to a press release, as the building of the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare High School in Palavakkam was to be demolished due to the widening of East Coast Road, the school was moved to Secretariat Colony nearby. “The building was built in 1930s, and a substantial amount of the building was to be demolished due to widening works. So, on a rental basis we had taken a building owned by the University of Madras,” said an official. With as many as 300 students studying in the school, the building in Secretariat Colony was previously functioning as the A.L. Mudaliar Matriculation School. South Chennai M.P. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh and others were present at the event.

