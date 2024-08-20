GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister inaugurates new school building in Chennai

Updated - August 20, 2024 12:29 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 12:28 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Subramanian on Monday inaugurated the new building for the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare High School in Chennai. According to a press release, as the building of the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare High School in Palavakkam was to be demolished due to the widening of East Coast Road, the school was moved to Secretariat Colony nearby. “The building was built in 1930s, and a substantial amount of the building was to be demolished due to widening works. So, on a rental basis we had taken a building owned by the University of Madras,” said an official. With as many as 300 students studying in the school, the building in Secretariat Colony was previously functioning as the A.L. Mudaliar Matriculation School. South Chennai M.P. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh and others were present at the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.