Health Minister inaugurates fair price shops in Velachery

June 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Tuesday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian laid the foundation stone for the work on a new park on Anna Road in Adyar zone, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹28 lakh under the Singara Chennai 2.0 Project. Following this, he inaugurated the Muthamizhrignar Kalaignar Centenary Multi-Purpose Building on LDG Road, built at a cost of ₹14.5 lakh and fair price shops on Velachery Main Road costing ₹16 lakh. The funds for construction were from Deputy Mayor M. Maheshkumar’s Councillor’s Ward Development Fund for ward 169. Mayor R. Priya, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian were present.