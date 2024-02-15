ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inaugurates bus stand, indoor stadium

February 15, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 5C bus stop at the Muthamizharinagar Kalaiagnar Centenary Commemorative Bus Stand in Taramani (Ward 178) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the indoor badminton stadium in Velachery. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishan and other officials were present.

The bus stand was constructed at a cost of ₹60 lakh under the ‘Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme’ of the Member of Parliament for south Chennai for the year 2022-23. The stadium was built at a cost of ₹58 lakh.

