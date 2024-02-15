GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister inaugurates bus stand, indoor stadium

February 15, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 5C bus stop at the Muthamizharinagar Kalaiagnar Centenary Commemorative Bus Stand in Taramani (Ward 178) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the indoor badminton stadium in Velachery. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishan and other officials were present.

The bus stand was constructed at a cost of ₹60 lakh under the ‘Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme’ of the Member of Parliament for south Chennai for the year 2022-23. The stadium was built at a cost of ₹58 lakh.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.