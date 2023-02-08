ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister holds discussions on cancer control

February 08, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who is on an official visit to Japan, took part in a discussion with a team led by Yasumasa Fukushima, Vice-Minister for Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan, on ‘Cancer Control in Japan’ on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian met Sachiko Imoto, vice-president and Tomoyo Yosidha, senior deputy director general, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and held discussions on the Health Department’s projects in Tamil Nadu.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, and S. Uma, project director, Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, were present.

