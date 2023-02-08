HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister holds discussions on cancer control

February 08, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who is on an official visit to Japan, took part in a discussion with a team led by Yasumasa Fukushima, Vice-Minister for Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan, on ‘Cancer Control in Japan’ on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian met Sachiko Imoto, vice-president and Tomoyo Yosidha, senior deputy director general, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and held discussions on the Health Department’s projects in Tamil Nadu.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, and S. Uma, project director, Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, were present.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.