ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister helps destitute man get a job

Published - July 22, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who met a man during his morning walk on Monday, got him a job after learning that he was a destitute. The Minister, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the man from Tiruchi made a living collecting paper and plastic waste from the roadside. Speaking with him, Mr. Subramanian learned that the man was homeless and did not earn enough to make ends meet. The man was later taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy where he underwent medical screening. As a means for his livelihood, he was posted as a hospital worker for a salary of ₹12,000 on temporary basis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US