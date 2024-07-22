Health Minister helps destitute man get a job

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who met a man during his morning walk on Monday, got him a job after learning that he was a destitute. The Minister, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the man from Tiruchi made a living collecting paper and plastic waste from the roadside. Speaking with him, Mr. Subramanian learned that the man was homeless and did not earn enough to make ends meet. The man was later taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy where he underwent medical screening. As a means for his livelihood, he was posted as a hospital worker for a salary of ₹12,000 on temporary basis.