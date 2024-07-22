GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister helps destitute man get a job

Published - July 22, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who met a man during his morning walk on Monday, got him a job after learning that he was a destitute. The Minister, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the man from Tiruchi made a living collecting paper and plastic waste from the roadside. Speaking with him, Mr. Subramanian learned that the man was homeless and did not earn enough to make ends meet. The man was later taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy where he underwent medical screening. As a means for his livelihood, he was posted as a hospital worker for a salary of ₹12,000 on temporary basis.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.