Health Minister expresses concern over low uptake of vaccines during mega camp

Despite continuous efforts to create awareness and the deployment of hundreds of health staff to administer vaccines, only 6.80 lakh people got the jabs at the 23rd mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held at 50,000 places on March 5, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

“This is sad. We have been making appeals and spreading the word on the need for people to get vaccinated. It only shows the complacency among the people as COVID-19 cases are declining. Nevertheless, the number of cases is still high in a few other States and countries. Our appeal is for people to come forward and get vaccinated. The 24th mega vaccination camp will be held this Saturday,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the International Women’s Day celebrations on Tuesday. He noted that over one crore people were due for the second dose.

A total of 495 people were currently under treatment for COVID-19, he said, and urged the people to continue adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The Minister presented prizes to the winners of competitions held in connection with International Women’s Day. He also congratulated the residents of the Institute of Mental Health, who won nine medals - one gold, five silver and three bronze - at a para-athletic championship held recently.