Health Minister commends doctors of government hospital in Chennai for treating Krishnagiri boy who sustained burns

March 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 11-year-old boy from Krishnagiri sustained burns on his body in a sanitiser-induced fire two years ago; he was treated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem before being shifted to the ICH and the RGGGH

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian with the family of the 11-year-old boy who was treated for burns and the team of doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday congratulated a team of doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for treating an 11-year-old boy, who sustained extensive burns on his body in a sanitiser-induced fire nearly two years ago. This was when COVID-19 was at its peak and there was extensive use of sanitisers.

The boy, a resident of Krishnagiri, sustained severe burns after a bottle of sanitiser, which he accidentally dropped into fire, burst. He was initially treated at the government hospital in Krishnagiri and later at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. But he developed complications, including acute kidney injury, seizure disorder and early onset of hypertension and was referred to the Institute of Child Health.

Accommodation for family

The boy was then shifted to the Department of Plastic Surgery of RGGGH. His family was provided accommodation at the MLA Hostel for nearly a year, the Minister told reporters.

At RGGGH, doctors performed six surgeries in a span of one year, Mr. Subramanian said and added that the boy has now recovered and is all set to return home.

According to doctors, both hands of the boy and trunk were injured. On admission at RGGGH, doctors found that his hands were severely scarred due to burns and were not functioning. He underwent multiple surgical procedures to bring back the functions of his hands and is now able to carry out his day-to-day activities.

Doctors of the Department of Plastic Surgery — M. Sridharan (head of department), J. Jaganmohan, S. Sridevi, K. Mahadevan and U. Rasheeda Begum — and professor of Anaesthesia Velliangiri were part of the team that treated the boy.

The Minister congratulated the team of doctors and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan.

