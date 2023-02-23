Health infrastructure projects worth ₹1,941 cr. to be launched next week

February 23, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch 58 health infrastructure projects, worth ₹1,941.57 crore, to be taken up across Tamil Nadu. Among them are new buildings for 17 district headquarters hospitals at a cost of ₹711.35 crore and five integrated district public health laboratories at a cost of ₹5 crore, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Shortly after handing over digital devices (tablets) to 465 MBBS students and 117 dental students who secured admission under the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students, he said the work on these projects would be launched on a single day through videoconference in Chennai next week.

Among the projects is the construction of five additional district hospitals at a cost of ₹142 crore and eight 50-bed emergency care facilities at a cost of ₹160 crore. Two 100-bed emergency care hospitals will come up at a cost of ₹85 crore, according to a press release.

A sum of ₹155.30 crore will be spent on new maternal and child healthcare buildings at 12 places. An additional three floors would be constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore at the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Karapettai, Kancheepuram.

A new tower block at a cost of ₹125 crore is coming up at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC). A new building will be constructed for the Department of Neurology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), after a fire broke out in a part of a building last year. The building will cost ₹60 crore.

A Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Centre that will be established at a cost of ₹10.5 crore at the Sivaganga medical college hospital and new buildings with equipment at a cost of ₹55.07 crore for the Periyar Nagar Peripheral Hospital are also among the projects to be launched on the occasion.

Four announcements made for the Health Department last year were implemented at the event. The Minister handed over appointment orders to quality managers for 10 government medical colleges — RGGGH, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, KMC and the government medical college hospitals at Chengalpattu, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur and Tiruchi. This project was implemented through a World Bank scheme.

Under the ‘Innuyir Kappom, Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme, new CT scan machines were provided to government hospitals at Periyakulam, Ponneri, Kodaikannal, Tiruchengode, Avadi, Sathyamangalam and the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram. A hydraulic-type operation theatre table was provided to the Uchipuli Primary Health Centre. Equipment worth ₹2.17 crore was provided for improving paediatric and newborn care at the Government Medical College Hospital, Cuddalore, Mr. Subramanian said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.