Health facility inaugurated at Thirukandalam village

April 26, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A health facility was inaugurated at Anbagam in Thirukandalam village in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

Manonmani Trust, that was founded in 2006 to focus specially on elderly care and education, built Anbagam, a senior home in Thirukandalam village. Ganesh Kamath, urologist, Sundaram Medical Foundation, inaugurated the health facility.

Sudha Ramalingam, an advocate and one of the trustees of the trust said, the health facility will not only be helpful for the residents of Anbagam but also for the people of Thirukandalam village and its neighbourhood.

“For nearly three-kilometre radius near Anbagam, there is no adequate medical facilities and hence we decided to set it up. Be it senior citizens or pregnant women in the area, if there is emergency, they can quickly reach the facility for immediate care,” she added.

General physician Radha Mohan Desai and paediatrician Geetha Badrinath will offer consultations at the health centre. Trustees of Manonmani Trust Sarawathi Varadarajan and Hemalatha Narasimhan were present on the occasion.