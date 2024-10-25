Health facilities to be on the alert to handle emergencies during Deepavali

With Deepavali round the corner, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has asked government health facilities to ensure the availability of essential drugs and intravenous fluids for management of burns. It has asked the tertiary care centres to ensure the availability of blood and blood products as well as the presence of surgeons and plastic surgeons to handle emergencies.

Issuing the dos and don’ts to prevent accidents during the festival, the Directorate instructed the District Health Officers to prioritise public safety by raising awareness among the community and ensuring preparedness. They were told to disseminate the information to members of the public and healthcare personnel to ensure adequate preparation and swift action.

All Primary Health Centres (PHCs), including the upgraded PHCs, sub-district hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and medical college hospitals must ensure the availability of essential drugs and IV fluids for management of burns, the Directorate said.

It said burns and wounds caused by firecrackers would be most common and there would be more road accidents during the festival. Safety of children should be prioritised. The Directorate listed the precautionary measures — burst firecrackers in an open space and make sure that there is no combustible or inflammable substance around; store firecrackers in a closed container and keep them away from any inflammable or combustible substances; avoid wearing long and loose clothes as they are likely to catch fire; and ensure that children burst crackers under adult supervision.

It also advised people suffering from respiratory problems to stay indoors.

The Directorate advised people not to light firecrackers while holding them in hand or burst them near electric poles and wires. People can contact the State health helpline at 104 in case of any untoward incident, it said.

