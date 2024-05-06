Health dept. launches counselling services to reach out to 51,000 students who failed Class XII exams

May 06, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department has launched counselling services through its helpline number, 104, and TeleMANAS (Natpudan Ungalodu Mananala Sevai) call centre number, 14416. It plans to reach out to a little over 51,000 students who did not pass the Class XII State board examinations. The exam’s results were announced on Monday

The State government launched the counselling initiative, a few years ago, for students enrolled in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and those who did not qualify in the Class XII board examinations.

In the academic year 2022-23, psychological counselling was provided to 46,932 students. During the counselling, 146 students (82 boys and 64 girls) were identified as ‘high risk students’ and were referred to and followed up by the district psychiatrists and psychologists from the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) for continuous monitoring to ensure their well-being, according to a press release.

In the current academic year, 7,60,606 students appeared for the Class XII exams and as per the Department of School Education, 51,919 students were not successful. The list of these students, 32,164 boys and 19,755 girls, were given to the Health Department to arrange for their counselling services.

The services are being provided for the students and their parents with the support of 30 help desks with 100 counsellors from the Health Department through the 104 helpline number and TeleMANAS 14416 call centre number, in three shifts with 30 counsellors in each shift, the release said.

This way, the high risk students will be identified and referred to the district teams for further counselling and follow-up. The team comprises of psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers under the DMHP.

Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, mission director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, said, “Students who sound anxious or depressed are considered as ‘high risk’. They are further counselled by the district psychiatrist. Parents also require counselling and this also is being done.”

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA, a Chennai-based suicide prevention centre, said the centre’s helplines have not yet received many distress calls compared to the last year or even the previous two years.

Over the years, the introduction of supplementary examinations, the provision of counselling services and the increased awareness among parents, has led to a decrease in the number of suicides due to failure in exams in the State, she said.

Attention need to be paid to students who are not successful in Classes IX and XI as some schools, which push for 100% pass percentage, tend to ask these students to shift to other schools, Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar added.

For counselling, contact 104 Health helpline number and the 14416 TeleMANAS facility. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on SNEHA suicide prevention centre at 044-24640050).