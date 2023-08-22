Health department’s new push for clean government hospitals

August 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

From bed linen to wards, housekeeping services to diet, back-end services to solid waste, the Health department is pushing ahead with its ‘Clean Hospital Campaign’ to provide not only a clean environment for patients but also to ensure that they are treated with respect.

Health officials have listed a number of do’s for the deans of government medical college hospitals and affiliated institutions to ensure that patients walking into the facilities are at ease and assured of the quality of medical, nursing and ancillary services.

Ensuring clean linen for beds was among the priorities. All ward beds/cots should be arranged in a line with clean undamaged bed sheets and pillow covers of the same colour and pattern. The number of linen supplied to the wards should be at least three times the number of beds available. At some hospitals, different colours of linen are used on specified days to ensure that the bed sheets and pillows are changed daily, a practice that can be replicated on the basis of funds availability, the deans were told.

Linen should be sent for washing daily, and newly purchased ones should be put to use for patients instead of being kept under lock and key for an occasional use. To ensure clean wards, all wardside toilets should be kept clean round the clock by the staff and outsourcing agencies.

The hospital authorities were told to ensure that the outsourcing agency deployed the approved number of sanitary and security workers and area supervisors, as per the agreement. The Resident Medical Officer (RMO) should verify the attendance of these workers and conduct frequent inspections to assess the cleanliness of wards, lobbies, stairways, procedure rooms, operation theatres, outpatient rooms, common spaces and toilets.

Preparing hygienic and tasty food for patients must be ensured. The ward staff should encourage patients to consume the diet provided at the hospital rather than the less hygienic and unsafe food available around the hospital. The dean/medical superintendent/RMO should check with patients if they were provided with the prescribed diet on time. The kitchen staff should be given periodic health checks.

The RMO should compulsorily inspect kitchens and wards every day. Safe drinking water should be provided round the clock.

For maintenance, Public Works Department (PWD) officers in charge must ensure that hospital toilets have working washbasins and fully functional European and Indian water closets. They should ensure that water inlets, taps, drainage outlets, sewerage systems, flooring, fans, lights, lifts, generators and other electrical installations are well maintained. Maintenance of lifts should be ensured, while laundry machines and dryers should be fully functional. Disposal of solid waste should be coordinated with the local bodies to ensure daily clearance, the deans were told.