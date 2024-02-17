Health department to look at leveraging PCR to pick up TB antigen

February 17, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

With the tuberculosis diagnosis currently relying on sputum microscopy and Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), the Health department is looking at leveraging the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) capacity developed in the State for picking up the TB antigen for improving sensitivity and making testing cost-effective, according to T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

At an event to handover National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certification to 1,622 Primary Health Centre (PHC) laboratories, he said, “We are going towards developing our own efficient test kits for mycobacterium tuberculosis. We are moving forward to provide the efficiency that commercially-available kits give but at a lower cost with equal or more sensitivity.”

“Now, TB diagnosis is done with sputum microscopy and NAAT. We have the PCR antigen capacity that was built during COVID-19 in most parts of the State. We want to look at PCR to pick up TB antigen. This will bring down the testing cost and will also have high sensitivity. We want to leverage all three diagnostic capabilities,” he later explained. He added that the initial work on this aspect was being looked at.

