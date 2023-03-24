Health Department puts decision to implement G.O. 293 on hold

March 24, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after issuing instructions to go ahead with the implementation of Government Order 293 on the grant of allowances for doctors based on individual willingness, the Health Department has put its decision on hold following representations from members of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA).

G.O. 293 remains a contentious issue, with two sections of doctors being in favour of and against it. For long, government doctors have been pressing for a review of G.O. 354 that would pave the way for pay band compression.

On Thursday, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) asked deans of a number of government medical college hospitals to get written requisition from individual doctors who are willing to accept allowances as laid down by G.O. 293, which was issued in June 2021 and put on hold following objections.

Following this, representatives of FOGDA, which includes the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA), the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, and the Government All Doctors Association, met with the Health Minister and Health Secretary on Friday to request that the decision be reversed. They later met the Director of Medical Education. Following this, instructions to go ahead with the implementation of the G.O. were put on hold.

“The Health Minister said that a discussion with the stakeholders will be held after the ongoing Assembly session ends and a decision will be taken,” P. Saminathan, president of SDPGA, said.

It is notable that the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association observed a fast on Thursday, demanding implementation of G.O. 293.