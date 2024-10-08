ADVERTISEMENT

Health Department plans to conduct 1,000 medical camps across T.N. on October 15 ahead of NE monsoon: Health Minister

Published - October 08, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dengue in State under control, says Ma. Subramanian

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department will conduct 1,000 medical camps across the State on October 15 as a precautionary measure, ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon. Of these, 100 camps will be held in Chennai, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

He urged the people to drink boiled water, ensure that there was no stagnation of water around houses and keep storage containers closed. People should cooperate with the government machinery to prevent mosquito breeding, he said, according to a press release.

The Minister added that cases of dengue were under control in the State. Deaths due to dengue have come down, with seven deaths recorded this year. These casualties had occurred due to reasons, including delay in seeking medical care and resorting to self-medication after onset of fever, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US