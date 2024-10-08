GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Department plans to conduct 1,000 medical camps across T.N. on October 15 ahead of NE monsoon: Health Minister

Dengue in State under control, says Ma. Subramanian

Published - October 08, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department will conduct 1,000 medical camps across the State on October 15 as a precautionary measure, ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon. Of these, 100 camps will be held in Chennai, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

He urged the people to drink boiled water, ensure that there was no stagnation of water around houses and keep storage containers closed. People should cooperate with the government machinery to prevent mosquito breeding, he said, according to a press release.

The Minister added that cases of dengue were under control in the State. Deaths due to dengue have come down, with seven deaths recorded this year. These casualties had occurred due to reasons, including delay in seeking medical care and resorting to self-medication after onset of fever, the Minister said.

