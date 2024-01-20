Health department modifies order; govt. doctors to get allowances

January 20, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health department has made modifications to a government order on the grant of allowances to medical officers in the State. With the amended order – in which the department has done away with its earlier categorisation of scarce and non-scarce specialities – coming into force, postgraduate (PG) degree-holders will receive an allowance of ₹9,000 per month and PG diploma-holders will get an allowance of ₹5,000 per month.

Better pay and opportunities for promotion have been long-pending demands of government doctors in Tamil Nadu. While they were demanding proper implementation of G.O. 354 on time-bound promotions, the State government came up with G.O. 293 to grant allowances in June 2021, which was mired in controversy and was put on hold owing to objections from a section of government doctors. In September 2023, government doctors’ associations reached common ground on the implementation of G.O. 293 after certain modifications, while sticking to their demand on G.O. 354.

In its latest G.O., the Health department has removed the categorisation of scarce and non-scarce specialities for PG degree- and diploma-holders, which was one of the contentious issues. As stated earlier, all super-specialists will receive ₹14,000 per month as allowance, while medical officers working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in hills and remote areas will receive an allowance of ₹3,000.

Representatives of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) and the Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (FOGDA) met the Health Minister on Friday.

K. Senthil, president of TNGDA, said that government doctors had been demanding the advancement of time-bound promotions, provided for in G.O. 354, since 2018. “After G.O. 293 was issued, some groups opposed it as it provided allowances while their demand was for a pay hike. The allowances were based on qualifications and the nature of work. Only 80% benefited. Nearly 20% with an MBBS qualification, mostly working in PHCs, were left out. The Health Minister took it up with the Finance department, which agreed to remove the disparity and issued a new G.O.,” he said.

“The Minister has promised to take up with the Finance department the demand to enhance PHC allowances and other allowances that have not been enhanced for more than 10 years,” he said.

M. Akilan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association, one of the constituents of FOGDA, said that doctors of only 802 PHCs benefited from G.O. 293, and demanded modification to include the remaining doctors as well. Similarly, a few more PHCs should be included under the ‘difficult areas’ category, and a rural allowance of ₹2,100 should be enhanced.

They put forward the need to constitute a working committee to look into the review of G.O. 354 for which the Minister assured to take necessary action.

