Chennai

Health card launched

The SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre has launched Valli Health Card, that offers a discount of 20% for medical treatment. The health card is part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation.

Pro-Vice Chancellor A. Ravikumar launched the health card at a function held in Kattankulathur on Monday. During the occasion the CSR healthcare bulletin titled ‘Valli’ was also published.

The card was distributed to a total of 25 beneficiaries, including 10 housekeeping staff of the SRM University, according to a release.


