Health camp to held for conservancy workers of all urban local bodies

July 02, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramaniam, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan at the inauguration of a medical camp for conservancy workers, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

On Sunday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian announced a special physical examinations programme for 60,587 conservancy workers in all urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu.

The sanitation workers could undergo this examination at urban health centres and once a year at government medical college hospitals.

As many as 18,280 workers are engaged in work in the Greater Chennai Corporation with 5,138 permanent sanitation workers, 4,864 temporary sanitation workers and 8,278 sanitation workers in two private companies under the contract.

He inaugurated the medical camp at MGR Government Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam for 1,000 workers as part of the first phase. “The Directorate of Public Health will have patient details and set a timetable for them to avail of the examinations,” he said.

