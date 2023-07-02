Health camp to held for conservancy workers of all urban local bodies

July 02, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Sunday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian announced a special physical examinations programme for 60,587 conservancy workers in all urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu.

The sanitation workers could undergo this examination at urban health centres and once a year at government medical college hospitals.

As many as 18,280 workers are engaged in work in the Greater Chennai Corporation with 5,138 permanent sanitation workers, 4,864 temporary sanitation workers and 8,278 sanitation workers in two private companies under the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

He inaugurated the medical camp at MGR Government Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam for 1,000 workers as part of the first phase. “The Directorate of Public Health will have patient details and set a timetable for them to avail of the examinations,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.