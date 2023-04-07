HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health camp, flash mob mark World Health Day

April 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Juniors Doctor Network and the Medical Students Network of Indian Medical Association holding a candle light vigil in Chennai on Friday to mark World Health Day.

The Juniors Doctor Network and the Medical Students Network of Indian Medical Association holding a candle light vigil in Chennai on Friday to mark World Health Day. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A health camp and a flash mob was organised to create awareness on non communicable diseases (NCD) among the public to mark the World Health Day on April 7.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) - Junior Doctors Network, Medical Students Network Tamil Nadu State Chapter in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Greater Chennai Police organised the NCD screening camp and flash mob at Besant Nagar on Friday. Screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and obesity was conducted for the public.

Senthamil Pari, State president of IMA, Tamil Nadu State Branch, explained the risk factors of NCDs to the public. Abul Hasan, president- elect of IMA, TNSB, expressed concern on the increased morbidity due to diabetes, obesity. Early screening, detection, prevention and management of NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes and leading a healthy lifestyle by avoiding foods that are high in salt, sugar and fats would help in reducing NCD fatality rates in India, the release said.

The event ended with a candle light march by doctors and students creating awareness on the theme “Health for all”.

Related Topics

Chennai / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.