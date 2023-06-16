Health and wellness camps to be held to control rising addiction among adolescents

June 16, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has asked the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and other agencies, with support from the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, to hold “health and wellness camps” in settlements such as Kannagi Nagar to control the rising addiction and drug abuse among adolescents and adults.

Guided by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, has asked the Corporation to provide “support and coordination” for conducting the camps in the city.

According to the minutes of the meeting held last month, prevalence of addiction, substance abuse and drug abusehas been noticed in urban communities in areas such as Kannagi Nagar.

The first camp is likely to be held at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur zone.

“The area comprises people from economically weaker sections displaced from settlements across the MRTS line. Like any socio-economically weaker group in an Indian setting, alcohol and substance abuse and drug abuse is prevalent amongmen, women, and adolescents. Sometimes children also unknowinglyget drawn into consumption,” said an official.

Minister’s order

On the instruction of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, a meeting was convened at the NHM with mental health experts to address the issue.

“It was decided to initiate a health and wellness camp for adolescents and adults in Kannagi Nagar in Chennai. Parents of the children will be persuaded to participate in the camp,” said an official.

T.V. Shemmozhi, councillor of Ward No. 104 in Anna Nagar,said the health and wellness camps should be conducted in all the 200 wards.

“Several adolescents have been damaging civic infrastructure such as streetlights so that they get dark spots for substance and drug abuse. They are reportedly involvedin crime. We should sensitise all residents,” said Mr. Shemmozhi.