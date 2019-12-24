‘Healing Hands’ celebrates contributions of a surgeon

The contributions of R. Venkataswami, who founded the Institute for Research and Rehabilitation of Hand and Department of Plastic Surgery at Stanley Medical College (SMC), was lauded during the release of his biography here on Monday.

Releasing the book titled ‘Healing Hands,’ Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, who was a classmate of Dr. Venkataswami, recollected how dedicated and simple the latter was even as a student.

He praised him for building an institution in SMC that provided excellent medical care to all sections of the society.

Swami Subramaniam, author of the book, said that the study of creation and sustenance of excellence in the hand injury department in SMC by Dr. Venkataswami could provide solutions for the key challenges faced in providing affordable and quality healthcare to all.

Challenges

Girija Vaidyanathan, former Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu, spoke on the challenges faced in government-run healthcare institutions in improving quality and efficiency. R. Surendran, former Director of Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant, SMC, stressed on the need for autonomy in government-run medical institutions to improve quality.

S. Raja Sabapathy, Director, Ganga Hospital, spoke on how medical fraternity must strive for replicating the model that Dr. Venkataswami created.

Dr. Venkataswami, who also spoke at the function, attributed his achievement to the excellent people he had the opportunity to work with.