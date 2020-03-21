‘Healer’ Baskar arrested for rumours

The police on Friday arrested S. Baskar, 43, aka ‘Healer’ Baskar, for spreading rumours about COVID-19 on social media.
According to the police, Baskar circulated an audio clip alleging conspiracies by the government in its precautionary steps taken to combat COVID-19. Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) G. Ramesh Kumar filed a complaint with the Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, Kuniamuthur police arrested Baskar on Friday and produced him before the Seventh Judicial Magistrate.
Baskar was arrested in August 2018 for offering a one-day free training in conducting delivery at home. The arrest was made after a woman died while attempting to deliver her baby at home.
