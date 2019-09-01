Heads of 16 Metro stations will be outsourced staff

In a significant step towards outsourcing Chennai Metro operations, six stations will be headed by outsourced employees (holding the position of station in-charge), beginning Sunday. So far, all stations are supervised by station controllers, who are permanent employees of Chennai Metro Rail.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, this is not a complete privatisation of operations; they have merely given the contract to a private firm to hire personnel for the post of 'station in-charge' for six stations on the stretch between Thirumangalam and Chennai Central. At another 10 stations, too, the post of 'station in-charge' will go to outsourced employees (of another private firm) in the coming weeks. So, of 32 stations, 16 stations will have outsourced employees as station in-charge, an official said.

The outsourced staff too will be given extensive training and will have to take a test before being given a certificate to handle a station, he added.

While outsourced employees will be referred to as 'station in-charge', the job they will perform is essentially the same as a 'station controller', a designation given to a permanent employee, officials clarified.

“At present, in every station, except the station controller, the rest of the staff are outsourced personnel. The reason why the outsourced employees are brought in, is to cut cost. While an outsourced employee (working as station controller) is paid around ₹22,000-25,000, a permanent employee gets ₹45,000-50,000. These permanent employees need not worry because they will be given other jobs in CMRL; there is no dearth of jobs,” another official said.

But sources said, the main reason why outsourced employees are brought to the post of 'station controllers' is because of an incident that occurred few months back. “Several of them went on protest three months back protesting outsourcing of employees; when that happened, a few staff deliberately introduced a technical glitch in the system that brought the running of trains across the 45-km network to a grinding halt, affecting thousands of passengers. At that time, many of the outsourced employees came to our rescue,” one of them said.