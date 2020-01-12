Headmaster beaten up by teachers in Gobichettipalayam

The headmaster of Government Middle School at Sundapur tribal hamlet was allegedly beaten up by his colleagues in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday after he refused to return school documents taken away by him.

During an inspection on January 8 by the Assistant Elementary Educational Officer, Anthiyur, over 10 documents, including the attendance register of teachers and school management council records, were found missing. Despite officials asking the headmaster, Chandran, to return the records, he refused. On Saturday, he tried to escape when his colleagues asked about the records, but was nabbed. He later returned the records and no complaint was lodged.

Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali told The Hindu that based on inquiries, departmental action will be initiated against the headmaster.