Headcount of children under way across State to improve immunisation coverage 

July 25, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

To ensure that no child has missed out on vaccine doses or is left out of routine immunisation, a headcount through a door-to-door survey has started across Tamil Nadu. Village Health Nurses (VHNs) are making household visits to identify drop-out/left-out children aged below five.

Childhood immunisation under the Universal Immunisation Programme, which was affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, has bounced back with focused measures, according to health officials.

“We have three initiatives. First is the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, through which measures are being taken for identifying left-out children. We have trained our field staff to do a house-to-house headcount of children who have been left out. We should not be satisfied with 99%-100% coverage, but should ensure that no child is left out,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A total of 11 vaccines for 12 diseases should be administered till the age of five, said M. Senthil Kumar, deputy director, Institute of Public Health, Poonamallee. “Drop-out means a child has missed one or two doses of a vaccine. Such children can be tracked easily through our existing system. There are left-out children, meaning those who did not come on our radar,” he explained.

This is why the special drive is in progress under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush to strengthen immunisation coverage, he said,adding: “Through this, under-five children — drop-out and left-out of routine immunisation — as well as pregnant women who need to take Td (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccines can be reached. VHNs are visiting houses for the survey.” “Our ultimate aim is 100% immunisation. The headcount through the door-to-door survey has begun across the State. For this, we held State- and district-level workshops and block-level training.”

Dr. Selvavinayagam added that data from the headcount would be entered into U-WIN, a platform for monitoring routine immunisation of children, to help in further follow-up. The second initiative for improving immunisation was the expansion to the entire State of the U-WIN portal, which was piloted in Erode and Dindigul.

“Third, we are focusing on two indicators for Measles-Rubella (MR) elimination. The first indicator is to ensure 95% coverage for MR vaccination. Secondly, we should have a non-measles, non-rubella discard rate of more than two per million population. We should be able to pick up suspected cases and rule out measles or rubella. Now, there might be silent blocks or areas from where nothing is getting reported. So, we will be focusing on silent blocks to bring them on our radar,” he explained.