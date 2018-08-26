Head of panchayat school bags best teacher award

R. Sathy, headmistress of the Madukkarai Panchayat Union Primary School in Malumichampatti village in Coimbatore district, has won the national award for best teacher for 2017.

She received a communication from the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) through e-mail on Friday, stating that the accolade included a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

The award would be presented by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu at a function in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5, which coincides with Teachers Day. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the awardees on September 4, the communiqué said.

Ms. Sathy is the only teacher from Tamil Nadu among the 45 candidates nominated for the national award.

“I was selected for the award on account of the efforts I had made for the overall development of the school and its surroundings, with the cooperation of fellow teachers and the parent-teachers’ association,” said Ms. Sathy.

“After she took over as the headmistress of the school four years ago, she took initiatives to improve infrastructure facilities at the school such that they were on a par with private schools, with the help of sponsorship from a private company. The school has a smart classroom with modern equipment, and students and teachers are accustomed to these facilities. Because of her efforts, the strength of the school has risen to 270 from a meagre 120 four years ago,” said fellow teacher Nirmalatha.