Head constable with Chennai police arrested for red sanders smuggling

The 45-year-old was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police on Decemeber 19

December 20, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable attached with the Chennai police was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly smuggling three tonnes of red sanders on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Police identified the head constable as B. Chandrasekar, 45, a native of Sivaganga district, who was working as a driver. Early on Monday, December 18, the Sathya Vedu police of the Andhra Pradesh force apprehended 15 people including the head constable based on information that there was smuggling of red sanders.

A total of three tonnes of the wood, two cars and one load van were seized.

