Head constable wins bronze medal in Asian Bodybuilding championships

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 21:54 IST

A head constable from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has won bronze medal at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2022 held in Maldives

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal felicitating A. Purushothaman. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A head constable attached to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, Adyar, has won a bronze medal at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2022 held in Maldives. The winner, A. Purushothaman, 42, finished third in the championships which saw 300 participants from 21 countries. Mr. Purushothaman has won the bronze medal in the category of Master Men’s Bodybuilding 40- 49 years - above 80 kg”’. He is the only policeman from Tamil Nadu who participated in the event. In October last year, he won a sixth position at the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters J. Loganathan felicitated greeted Mr. Purushothaman as he has been selected to participate in world bodybuilding championship to be held in Thailand in December.



