Head constable under scanner for stealing seized gutkha from Otteri police station

January 06, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was seen giving it to two persons waiting outside the station. Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A screengrab of the incident. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An Assistant Commissioner of Police is conducting an inquiry into an incident in which a head constable from the Otteri police station took packets of seized gutkha from the station and handed it over to two persons waiting outside. The CCTV camera footage of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

According to police sources, the Otteri police had seized 770 kg of gutkha, a banned tobacco product. P. Venkatesan, the head constable attached to city intelligence unit, was seen taking a few packets of gutkha from the bundle and handing it over to two men waiting in the station’s parking lot. Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred on December 5, right on the heels of the heavy rain brought by Cyclone Michaung. The head constable took two packets of the seized goods and gave them to the duo, who were involved in relief activities. Venkatesan’s actions did not have any monetary purpose, and departmental and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him, the officer said. The head constable has been transferred to West Zone.

Fake CSR

Meanwhile, another policeman is also under scrutiny following charges that he had issued a fake Community Service Register (CSR). N. Vijayakumar, a constable attached to the Armed Reserve unit, was booked for issuing a fake CSR to a farmer in Chengalpattu.

The issue came to light when the villager approached the North Beach police station to get the missing ‘crime and offence’ (C&O) number in the CSR. A senior police officer said, “The issue is under investigation and appropriate action will be initiated if the constable is found guilty.”

