Head constable suspended

March 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable was placed under suspension following a complaint from a youth whom he reportedly slapped and handcuffed in public.

The victim Arun Kumar, 24, of Vyasarpadi, was a second-year government college student and a part-time auto driver. He was a functionary of the students’ association. On Monday night, while Arun was driving his auto to Perambur, near Perambur Paper Mills Road, he rammed into another auto that was ahead of him. Arun Kumar got into an argument with the other auto driver.

The head constable Annamalai who was in plainclothes reached the spot to intervene. Arun had argued with him and abused him. In a fit of rage, Annamalai slapped Arun. In the meantime, a patrol vehicle came to the spot and tried to manage the situation. Annamalai then handcuffed Arun and sent him to Sembium police station in the patrol vehicle. Following this, friends of Arun Kumar also staged a minor protest and lodged a complaint with a senior police officer.

