Head constable suspended for not helping injured man

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 01:20 IST

The victim slit his own throat after being caught consuming liquor in the open

A police head constable has been suspended for failing to arrange medical assistance for a man, who slit his throat, when he was caught consuming liquor in the open in Thirumullaivoyal.

Police sources said the head constable, Santhosh, was on patrol when he spotted an autorickshaw parked on the roadside. Nearby, he found four men consuming liquor in the open. When he asked them to disperse, two left while Bhagyaraj and Pradip refused.

When Santhosh approached them, Bhagyaraj threatened to harm himself. The constable reportedly snatched his mobile phone and slapped him. Suddenly, Bhagyaraj slit his own throat using a broken bottle. Following this, Santhosh allegedly left after returning the mobile phone to Pradip. Later, Bhagyaraj was declared brought dead at the Government Kilpauk Hospital.

Personnel from the Thirumullaivoyal police station registered a case and investigated. Sources said senior personnel conducted an inquiry into the incident, and suspended Santhosh for dereliction of duty, having failed to take the victim to the hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)