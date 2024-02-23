GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Head constable suspended for making sexist remark to woman complainant

She had approached them about the theft of her two-wheeler

February 23, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable has been placed under suspension for allegedly making a sexist remark to a woman. I. Eswaran, Deputy Commissioner, Pulianthope, issued the order after an inquiry into the incident was completed.

The police said a 37-year-old woman, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Pulianthope, lodged a complaint with the Otteri police about the theft of her two-wheeler. The crime investigation wing registered a case, but there was no further progress. Later, the woman spotted her vehicle at a bike spare parts shop in Pudupet and informed head constable Velmurugan about this. The vehicle was then recovered and taken into police custody. 

She then insisted that the police hand over the vehicle to her since her livelihood depended on it. However, the constable refused on the ground that a theft case had been registered and asked her to approach the court concerned. During the course of the conversation, Velmurugan reportedly made a sexist remark.

The woman informed her family members about this. They in turn lodged a complaint with Raja, Assistant Commissioner, Pulianthope. Following this, the constable was interrogated and placed under suspension, a senior police officer said.

Constable dismissed

Meanwhile, another constable Senthilkumar, who was attached to the Sembium police station, was dismissed from service. He was found to be involved in a murder and sexual assaults on women in multiple places when he was in service in other areas.

