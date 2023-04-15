Head Constable squats on road with daughter in protest: police officials request DME to conduct an inquiry into case of alleged medical negligence

April 15, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, has written to the Director of Medical Education requesting an inquiry to be conducted into alleged negligence on the part of government doctors in treatment given to the daughter of a police constable.

On Thursday morning, Kothandapani, a head constable attached to the law and order wing of Otteri police, accompanied by his 10-year-old daughter, attempted to submit a petition on her medical condition to the Chief Secretary. As he was not allowed inside, he squatted along with his daughter on the road and protested. He blamed the negligence on the part of doctors of Institute of Child Health for his daughter losing her foot after treatment.

A senior police officer said following the protest, the head constable was called and given an acknowledgment on receipt of his complaint at Otteri police. A letter was forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education to conduct an inquiry in connection with the complaint and render assistance to take suitable action.