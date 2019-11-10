Chennai

Head constable killed after speeding car hits his bike on GST road

Ramesh, who was returning home to celebrate his birthday, was hit by a car when he was coming out of a petrol bunk

A 45-year-old head constable died in an accident on his birthday after a speeding car hit his bike during the early hours of Sunday in suburban Chennai.

Police said, the victim V.P. Ramesh’s daughters had asked him to cut a cake on his birthday. Around midnight he left the Selaiyur police station and was heading home. When Ramesh was coming out of a petrol bunk around 12.30 a.m., a car hit his bike, killing him on the spot.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation police registered a case and sent his body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police nabbed the car driver Aditya, 20, an engineering college student, for negligent driving. Further investigation is on.

Police said Ramesh, a 1997 batch personnel from Salem, was working at the Selaiyur station. He is survived by wife Sumathi and children Gayathri, Monish and Keerthana.

This article was corrected for a factual error.
