Head constable falls from terrace, dies

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 00:17 IST

A 43-year-old head constable died after accidentally falling from a terrace of the building while he was playing with his two daughters in Thiruvottriyur.

The victim was identified as Desingh, 43, a resident of Thiruvottriyur kuppam . He was working as head constable with Traffic Investigation team, Madhavaram.

While he was playing with his two daughters on the terrace of his house on Thursday, he fell from the building and suffered grievous injuries. He was admitted in Government Stanley hospital where he died on Friday morning. The Thiruvottriyur police have registered a case.

