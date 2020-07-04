Chennai

Head constable falls from terrace, dies

A 43-year-old head constable died after accidentally falling from a terrace of the building while he was playing with his two daughters in Thiruvottriyur.

The victim was identified as Desingh, 43, a resident of Thiruvottriyur kuppam . He was working as head constable with Traffic Investigation team, Madhavaram.

While he was playing with his two daughters on the terrace of his house on Thursday, he fell from the building and suffered grievous injuries. He was admitted in Government Stanley hospital where he died on Friday morning. The Thiruvottriyur police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 12:19:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/head-constable-falls-from-terrace-dies/article31984911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY