Head constable arrested for killing call-taxi driver in an altercation in Vanagaram

March 23, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday arrested a head constable for allegedly hitting a 39-year-old call-taxi driver and causing his death in Vanagaram on Thursday.

The police identified the victim as S. Rajkumar, 39, of Jagannathapuram Second Street in Chetpet. On Thursday night, Jayakumar, Rajkumar’s brother, got a call informing him that some passers-by had found his brother collapsed on Jesus Calls Service Road in Vanagaram. Upon reaching the spot, Mr. Jayakumar found that his brother had already died. The Maduravoyal police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death. On Friday, after the autopsy was completed, Mr. Jayakumar buried the body at the cemetery in Shenoy Nagar, the police said.

Later that day, Mr. Jayakumar told the police that there had been an altercation between Rajkumar and a policeman before he died. A quick probe revealed that Rajkumar and Rizwan, the head constable attached to the Maduravoyal police station, got into an altercation on Thursday.

Based on further investigation, the legal provision of the case was altered to Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and Rizwan was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody, and further investigation was on, the police said.

The police said that around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, Rajkumar and a woman were sitting in his car parked on the roadside in Vanagaram. Rizwan, who was on sector patrol, had questioned Rajkumar about the parked vehicle and the woman. They both began to argue and this escalated into an altercation.

During this, Rizwan hit Rajkumar on the chest, which resulted in his death. The head constable also attempted to resuscitate him, the police said. When that failed, he asked the woman to leave the spot as her presence would cause unnecessary problems. The woman did so and switched off her mobile phone.

On Friday, she called Mr. Jayakumar and informed him about the altercation. Based on her statement, he passed on the information to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Maduravoyal, Karunakaran. Following this, senior police officers conducted an inquiry and ordered Rizwan’s arrest and suspension.